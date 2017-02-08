Site of Anthony’s Fish Grotto may not be redeveloped for years

The brand new Portside Pier set to take over the prime real estate where Anthony’s still sits along the Embarcadero has already hit a major speed bump. The site could now sit boarded up, for years potentially if the Coastal Commission takes the project developers to court.

The Brigantine Restaurant Corporation’s planned $13M project includes restaurants, dock-side dining, a whole new waterfront experience. They are hoping to begin construction at the end of this year but now, their plans may have to change drastically.

After 70 years of success on the waterfront, the owner of Anthony’s is preparing to auction off his tables and chairs. The lease wasn’t renewed by the Port of San Diego. Craig Ghio says he even offered to go month to month until the Port was given the green light on their new project. They said thanks, but no thanks.

“We knew there could be delays. Coasterra took three to four years. Why lose the revenue stream? And it’s a building with our family’s name on it and now it will be a boarded up eyesore. This is something we didn’t want to see,” Ghio said.

Last year the Port decided to make a change. The Brigantine’s proposal – called Portside Pier – won out. It includes three restaurants, a Brig, Miguel’s Cocina and Ketch and Grill Taps walk up coffee and gelato bar, a two-story public viewing deck and space for boats to dock. But now, the California Coastal Commission is saying not so fast.

“It’s not a good idea to challenge the Coastal Commission, they have the law on their side,” Environmental Attorney with the Coast Law Group Marco Gonzalez said.

The Coastal Commission’s concerns include public access to the viewing deck, available parking and design. The commission is concerned the bright, modern, Portside Pier project is not in tune with neighboring buildings like the Maritime Museum and Star of India from 1863. They are also concerned about the sheer size of the project and how much of the bay could be blocked from view. And then there’s global warming. “In the age of climate change, they need a plan to decide what happens when sea levels rise,” Gonzalez added.

But the Port says the Coastal Commission has no jurisdiction over its property and it is developing the area in a responsible manner. “The project they thought they would be getting may not be the project that gets approved. I think the commission will ultimately approve, but there will have to be a couple of tweaks.”

Gonzalez, who has argued for – and against – the Coastal Commission in court, doesn’t think this will wind up in front of a judge. He’s confident the two sides will make a deal, but even that could hold up construction. After that, the Port also needs approval from the City of San Diego, Regional Water Quality Control Board and the Army Corps of Engineers.