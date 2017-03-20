Smurfs: The Lost Village Advance Screening Giveaway

Sony Pictures Animation is releasing SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE in theaters on Friday, April 7th! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the CW6 Advance Screening!

Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) use a special map that guides them through the Forbidden Forest, an enchanted wonderland that’s filled with magical creatures. The best friends must race against time and the evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) to find a mysterious village. Their adventure leads them on a course to discover the biggest secret in Smurf history.

SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE

Saturday, April 1st at 10:30 a.m.