SNL: Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of Ivanka Trump fragrance spoof gets mixed reviews

(CNN) – “Saturday Night Live” has comically devastated Donald Trump — both as a candidate and now as President. The show’s comedic barbs targeting Trump have been so on point that in October 2016 Trump stunningly demanded that the iconic show be cancelled.

And as recently as January, only a week before being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Trump slammed “SNL” on Twitter after it hilariously fileted him, calling the show, “The worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”

However, this week’s “SNL” featured what may have been the most cutting sketch about Trump, but this one was not about Donald — it focused on his daughter, Ivanka. This sketch truly makes a point that many in the mainstream media won’t, namely that Ivanka is complicit in her father’s use of racism, sexism and bigotry to win and extend his stay in the White House.

“SNL” cleverly utilized a parody of a commercial for a high-end designer fragrance to make this point. It opens with Ivanka, played by host Scarlett Johansson, entering a room of people dressed in tuxedos and ball gowns, as a voiceover says, “Every man knows her name. Every woman knows her face.”

The partygoers all stop and look as the voiceover continues, “When she walks into a room, all eyes are on her. She’s Ivanka.”