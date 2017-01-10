SNOW ALERT: A second Tahoe storm? Why not!

by Kelsey Meksto

North Lake Tahoe’s second 2017 storm brings an already epic January even more fresh powder. With 24-hour accumulations of three feet, up to eight feet at the summit, 23 lifts open and 179 trails ready to shred today, there is no shortage of snow stoke.

See below for 24-hour total and summit totals:

Boreal Mountain Resort: 24-hour total of 6” and summit total of 85″

Diamond Peak: 24-hour total of 16” and summit total of 72″

Donner Ski Ranch: 24-hour total of 20” and summit total of 85″

Homewood Mountain Resort: 24-hour total of 16” and summit total of 91″

Granlibakken: 24-hour total of 22” and summit total of 24″

Northstar California: 24-hour total of 36” and summit total of 95″

Mt Rose Ski Tahoe: 24-hour total of 34” and summit total of 93″

Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows: 24-hour total of 3” and summit total of 99″

Sugar Bowl & Royal Gorge: 24-hour total of 23” and summit total of 95″

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area: 24-hour total of 30” and summit total of 64″

Tahoe XC: 24-hour total of 8” and summit total of 14″

The storm is expected to last through Thursday, with sunny skies forecast for Friday and a beautiful bluebird day in store for Sunday.