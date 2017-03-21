Snow Valley 2017-2018 season passes on sale now!
Early Birds Save Through April 30 - Lowest Prices Of The Entire Year
Snow Valley Tickets
A season pass costs less than 4 full price lift tickets
- NEW this year: All “Anytime” Adult passes purchased since 2013-2014 will be renewed for $229.00 -Regularly $399.00 (all the prices are below)
- Prices are now the lowest of the entire year -and next year’s pass includes free skiing, snowboarding and sledding for the rest this season
- The offer will be good now through April 30, 2017
Snow Valley 2017-2018 “Anytime” Season Pass Pricing Through April 30, 2017:
Adult (ages 22-64) $249.00
Young Adult (ages 13-21) $219.00
Senior (ages 65-69) $219.00
Child (ages 7-12) $159.00
Family Pass Add-on – With the purchase of an Adult or Young Adult Anytime Pass:
Child (ages 7-12) $129.00
Child (ages 6 & under) $25.00
Super Senior (ages 70+) $25.00
Snow Valley 2017-2018 “Midweek” Season Pass Pricing Through April 30, 2017:
(not valid during Holiday periods or on any weekends)
Adult (ages 22-64) $189.00
Young Adult (ages 13-21) $169.00
Senior (ages 65-69) $169.00
Child (ages 7-12) $119.00
Family Pass Add-on – With the purchase of an Adult or Young Adult Anytime Pass:
Child (ages 7-12) $109.00
Child (ages 6 & under) $25.00
Super Senior (ages 70+) $25.00
Snow Valley 2017-2018 RENEWAL “Anytime” Season Pass Pricing Through April 30, 2017:
Adult (ages 22-64) $229.00
Young Adult (ages 13-21) $199.00
Child (ages 7-12) $149.00
Senior (ages 65-69) $199.00
Family Pass Add-on – With the purchase of an Adult or Young Adult Anytime Pass:
Child (ages 7-12) $109.00
Child (ages 6 & under) $25.00
Super Senior (ages 70+) $25.00
2017-2018 RENEWAL “Midweek” Season Pass Pricing Through April 30, 2017:
(not valid during Holiday periods or on any weekends)
Adult (ages 22-64) $169.00
Young Adult (ages 13-21) $149.00
Senior (ages 65-69) $149.00
Child (ages 7-12) $109.00
Family Pass Add-on – With the purchase of an Adult or Young Adult Anytime Pass:
Child (ages 7-12) $99.00
Child (ages 6 & under) $25.00
Super Senior (ages 70+) $25.00