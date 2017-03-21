Snow Valley 2017-2018 season passes on sale now!

Early Birds Save Through April 30 - Lowest Prices Of The Entire Year
A season pass costs less than 4 full price lift tickets 

  • NEW this year: All “Anytime” Adult passes purchased since 2013-2014 will be renewed for $229.00 -Regularly $399.00 (all the prices are below)
  • Prices are now the lowest of the entire year -and next year’s pass includes free skiing, snowboarding and sledding for the rest this season 
  • The offer will be good now through April 30, 2017 

Snow Valley 2017-2018 “Anytime” Season Pass Pricing Through April 30, 2017:

Adult (ages 22-64)                         $249.00                              

Young Adult (ages 13-21)           $219.00                              

Senior (ages 65-69)                       $219.00                              

Child (ages 7-12)                             $159.00

                              

Family Pass Add-on – With the purchase of an Adult or Young Adult Anytime Pass:

Child (ages 7-12)                             $129.00                              

Child (ages 6 & under)                  $25.00                                 

Super Senior (ages 70+)               $25.00                                 

 

Snow Valley 2017-2018 “Midweek” Season Pass Pricing Through April 30, 2017:

(not valid during Holiday periods or on any weekends)

Adult (ages 22-64)                         $189.00                              

Young Adult (ages 13-21)           $169.00                              

Senior (ages 65-69)                       $169.00                              

Child (ages 7-12)                             $119.00            

                 

Family Pass Add-on – With the purchase of an Adult or Young Adult Anytime Pass:

Child (ages 7-12)                             $109.00                              

Child (ages 6 & under)                  $25.00                                 

Super Senior (ages 70+)               $25.00                                 

 

Snow Valley 2017-2018 RENEWAL “Anytime” Season Pass Pricing Through April 30, 2017:

Adult (ages 22-64)                         $229.00

Young Adult (ages 13-21)           $199.00

Child (ages 7-12)                             $149.00

Senior (ages 65-69)                       $199.00

Family Pass Add-on – With the purchase of an Adult or Young Adult Anytime Pass:

Child (ages 7-12)                             $109.00

Child (ages 6 & under)                  $25.00

Super Senior (ages 70+)               $25.00

 

2017-2018 RENEWAL “Midweek” Season Pass Pricing Through April 30, 2017:

(not valid during Holiday periods or on any weekends)

Adult (ages 22-64)                         $169.00

Young Adult (ages 13-21)           $149.00

Senior (ages 65-69)                       $149.00

Child (ages 7-12)                             $109.00

Family Pass Add-on – With the purchase of an Adult or Young Adult Anytime Pass:

Child (ages 7-12)                             $99.00

Child (ages 6 & under)                  $25.00

Super Senior (ages 70+)               $25.00

