Solana Beach kidnapper/child molester learns sentence

The man accused of using a white bunny to lure a seven-year-old girl in Solana Beach, then put packing tape over her mouth before she managed to escape pleaded guilty Thursday.

The North County community was on edge for weeks while the manhunt was on. Jack Doshay was finally captured and will now spend ten years and four months in prison.

The victim in this case stands about four feet, wears flowery sun dresses and proved when she was just seven years old she knew what to do when attacked by a stranger.

“He said I wasn’t going to see my mom or dad again, and I got really scared. Now I’m standing here with my mom and dad and he’s going to prison. He is a bad person, who hurt m y feelings. He was a big bully,” she said.

This courageous little girl kicked and screamed as Jack Doshay put tape over her mouth. “I knew this guy was going to try to take me,” she added.

In March of 2015, after school had let out, 22-year-old Jack Doshay showed up at Skyline Elementary dressed as a baseball coach and asked the child for help. He took her hand, led her around back of the school building and attempted to touch her.

“I’m glad he’s going to prison so I never to have to see him again. Like Dr. Seuss said, you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. I will always have that memory that I got away and he messed with the wrong girl.”

Doshay confessed to kidnapping and child molestation. The son of a minority owner of the San Diego Padres will serve ten years and four months in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender and pay ten grand in restitution. This counts as two strikes. Had he been convicted in a jury trial, Doshay would have faced 25 years to life. But, prosecutors worked hard to negotiate this plea agreement to spare his young victim from having to testify against him in open court.

“This will be with her for the rest of her life. We’re happy more harm wasn’t done by this terrible crime, by Mr. Doshay,” Mike Paeske said, who is the victim’s father.

Paeske says these are tough things to talk to your kids about – but he insists it’s a conversation parents must have.

“Have the conversation, prepare your kids for what could potentially happen,” he added.

Jack Doshay will remain free on his five million dollar bond, until his official sentencing in May. He does have an ankle bracelet though and cannot leave the psychiatric facility where he lives.

Upon his release from prison, he’ll be evaluated and could very likely have to spend the rest of his life in that psychiatric facility.