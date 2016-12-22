Solo vehicle collision results in fatal injuries on the I-8

by Kelsey Meksto

LAKESIDE, Calif. – On December 21, 2016, at approximately 11:50 PM, a 23 year old female from San Diego, CA was driving a Toyota Solara E/B on I-8 E/of Los Coches Rd., in unincorporated San Diego County.

She was traveling in the #1 lane at approximately 65 mph. The roadway was wet from an ongoing rainfall. She attempted to change lanes into the #2 lane but lost control of her vehicle.

The driver’s side of the Toyota struck a metal guard rail prior to overturning. The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene. No other vehicles were involved and it appears alcohol and or drugs were not a factor.