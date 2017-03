Did someone say FREE pancakes?

For IHOP National Pancake Day, the IHOP chain will offer a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes all day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.!

In return, IHOP asks for donations to charities they partner with. In the past, IHOP has raised 24 million dollars!

Stay tuned as Audra Stafford will give you the latest scoop on the festivities to take place.