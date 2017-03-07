Sophie: Tuesday’s Adoption Pet 3/7/17

Name of dog: Sophie

Breed: Maltese

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Maltese & More Rescue

Phone: 858-349-5918

Website: http://www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue/

Sophie was pulled from a local shelter by Maltese And More Rescue because she was in desperate need of medical care. She required dental work and surgery for mammary tumors and a hernia. Over the past 6 weeks, all her veterinary care was completed, and Sophie has recovered nicely in a loving foster home. She’s a darling, 8-year-old purebred Maltese who weighs just 6-pounds, and she’s as sweet as can be. Her foster mom adores her, and reports that she’s house trained, walks very well on a leash, easy to bathe, and loves to go on outings. She’s affectionate, respectful, and wonderful to have by your side 24/7. You couldn’t ask for a better companion. She has a soft bark, which she uses with discretion. Sophie is a little timid around other dogs and children, so we’d like to find her an adult only home, ideally with a retired person who wants a full-time companion. Due to her size, she’s very delicate and needs someone with a gentle touch. Sophie loves attention and human contact, but she’s not needy…just a joy to have around. Google Maltese And More Rescue to fill out an adoption application for Sophie, or to learn about other little dogs needing homes.

