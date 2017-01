Southeast in ruins after deadly tornadoes

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – The Southeast picked up the pieces on Monday after deadly tornadoes tore through the region, killing more people in one weekend than in all of last year, and officials called out for the federal government to urgently help their devastated communities.

At least 41 reported twisters ravaged the southern states over the weekend, killing 19 people and destroying homes, CNN meteorologists reported. Tornadoes were reported in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. In 2016, tornadoes left 17 people dead across the country.

Chris Cohilas, the chairman of the Dougherty County Commission in southwestern Georgia, said storms slammed his county earlier in the month and these latest twisters compounded the problem.

He has implored the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to get “boots on the ground” to help the community since the storms on January 2 and warnings of more to come. So far, he said, the federal agency has not been responsive.

“I would ask that President Trump take some significant steps to cut through the bureaucratic red tape and to get us some people on the damn ground,” he said at a press conference on Monday.