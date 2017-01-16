The Space Between Us Advance Screening Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

STX Entertainment is releasing THE SPACE BETWEEN US in theaters on Friday, February 3rd. Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the CW6 Advance Screening!

Gardner Elliot, the first human born on Mars, begins an online friendship with Tulsa, a teen in Colorado. On his maiden voyage to Earth, the 16-year-old finally gets to experience all the joys and wonders of a world he could only read about. Problems arise when scientists discover that Gardner’s organs can’t withstand the atmosphere. United with Tulsa and on the run, the interplanetary visitor races against time to unravel the mysteries of how he came to be, and where he belongs in the universe.

THE SPACE BETWEEN US

Wednesday, February 1st at 7 p.m.

