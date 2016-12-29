Sparkle: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 12/29/16

by CW6 News Team

Name: Sparkle

Breed: Morkie (Maltese/Yorkie)

Age: 2 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Maltese And More Rescue

Phone: (858)278-4049

Website: www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue/

Email: info@ Malteseandmorerescue.org

Sparkle is a Morkie, available for adoption from Maltese And More Rescue after winding up at a local shelter. She had been hit by a car and was pregnant. After receiving medical care and some much needed rest and confinement, Sparkle delivered 4 puppies that evening with only one surviving. Sparkle remained in foster care until her baby, Ginger, was old enough to be adopted. Sparkle likes men, women and children, has no know fears, and just goes with the flow. She gets along great with other dogs as well as cats, but she’s mostly a people-person and follows her foster mom from room to room. Even in the yard, she stays right by the foster’s side while gardening. Sparkle will dance in circles on her hind legs for a treat and sleeps quietly in a bed with her foster at night. She’s spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready for a home of her own. This is Sparkles second time being featured on TV, but we’re hoping in the spirit of the holidays, someone will give her a chance in the new year. Google “Maltese And More Rescue” to get to their website where you can fill out an application.

