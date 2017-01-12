Are you up to speed on trending news topics?

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – Good Thursday morning. The words of the day: Repeal and rebuke. Replace? Not so much. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Donald Trump

Be careful what you wish for. The media had been clamoring for Donald Trump to hold a news conference ever since he was elected. So he did. Then he let the press have it. He bashed the media over reports that the Russians have compromising info on him, then slammed intelligence agencies for leaking it. He did make some news though. He said, yes, the Russians are behind the election hacks. He wants Obamacare gone, like, yesterday. He’s still building the wall. He’ll name a Supreme Court justice pick in two weeks. And he released a plan to create a wall between himself and his businesses while he’s president. But the director of the Office of Government Ethics says the plan is “not even close” to being enough. BTW, when Trump says he has nothing to do with Russia, that’s not exactly true. Here’s a breakdown of some of the other things he said that were, um, misleading.

2. Dylann Roof

Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for killing nine people at a black church in South Carolina. But before the sentence was handed down, relatives of his victims faced him, and they didn’t hold back. They called him “among the worst kind of evil.” They hoped his soul would “go to hell.” And one man gave Roof an ominous warning: “Whoever your creator is, he’s coming for you.” It’ll probably be years, though, before Roof is executed, as his case works its way through the appeals process.