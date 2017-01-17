Spend less, see more: The future of travel

by Kelsey Meksto

Customize Your Travel Itinerary For The Best Experiences

Since no two travelers are the same, the Go Los Angeles Card offers tourists the opportunity to customize their own LA experience — and save up to 55% off the cost of individual attraction entry in the process.

With the purchase of a single pass, travelers can sight-see the way they prefer, choose the attractions and tours they want to experience, and get an up-close view of La-La Land in a variety of ways.

THE TRUE HOLLYWOOD EXPERIENCE

Now that award season is here, all eyes are on Hollywood, and for those who are mesmerized by movie making and the glitz and glamor of celebrities, the Go Los Angeles Card offers 8+ ways to get up close and personal including a Hollywood Movie Star Homes Tour*, Malibu Celebrity Homes Tour, and Madame Tussauds Hollywood visit as well as a variety of studio tours including the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, Sony Pictures Studio Tour, and Universal Studios Hollywood.

THEME PARKS AND ATTRACTIONS

Southern California is noted for its theme parks and travelers can opt for Six Flags Magic Mountain, Knott’s Berry Farm, Legoland® California, Knott’s Soak City Water Park, and, of course, Universal Studios Hollywood as previously mentioned above.

ANIMALS AND THE GREAT OUTDOORS

With such great weather, the Golden State is noted for its outdoor activities and marine life and travelers can take advantage of this with a variety of fun attractions involving nature including visits to the Aquarium of the Pacific, Harbor Cruise & Whale Watch by Harbor Breeze, Santa Monica Pier Aquarium, LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Perry’s Beach Cafe and Rentals – Mountain Bike or Roller-Skates, and Harbor Cruise or Whale Watch in Long Beach. There’s also the amazing OUE Skyspace LA for a 360-degree view of the City of Angels and the picturesque Huntington Library and Gardens.

EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

Travelers who want to visit museums or have a bit more of an educational experience will want to see the Hollywood Museum, Queen Mary, California Science Center IMAX, GRAMMY Museum, La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, Natural History Museum, Battleship IOWA Museum, and Guided Tour of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum**.

TRAVELING WITH KIDS

While the kids will be all about the theme parks, whale watching, and the outdoor attractions, other fun activities for the younger set include Pacific Park – Santa Monica Pier and K1 Speed Indoor Karting.

The Go Los Angeles Card is available in two formats:

All-Inclusive Pass enables travelers to enjoy all you can do for one low price. Choose as you go from 31 top attractions in 1, 2, 3, 5, or 7-day passes. Build Your Own Pass enables travelers to see what they want to see by selecting from 31 attractions including museums, tours, cruises, and more while saving up to 20%.

Go City Cards can be purchased online and instantly delivered to a traveler's smart phone or they can be bought at brick and mortar outlets within a city upon arrival. Travelers choose from different types of passes to fit their needs including an all-inclusive pass which provides carte blanche to visit any of that city's included attractions or a "Build Your Own" which enables a traveler to create their own itinerary. Depending upon the pass selected, travelers can realize a savings of up to 55% less than paying at the gate.