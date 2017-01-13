Squaw Valley & Alpine Meadows breaks 45-year historic record for January snowfall

by Kelsey Meksto

[Olympic Valley, Calif.] Jan. 13, 2017 – 15 feet of snow has fallen at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows since the beginning of the New Year, topping the resort’s 45-year historic record for January snowfall of 175 inches during the 1981-82 season. The resort has already reached two thirds of its average annual snowfall of 450 inches with months left to go in the season and is gearing up to once again host the longest season in Tahoe. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is open with top to bottom skiing and riding at both mountains, on one lift ticket or season pass. Terrain will continue to open as resort teams work hard to dig out buried chairlifts.

As the Martin Luther King holiday begins, skiers and riders are encouraged to arrive early—resort operations teams will aim to open lifts at 8:30 am on popular weekends and holidays whenever possible. Parking is slightly limited due to snow storage resulting from the storm: Free premier POW Parking will be available to guests arriving with four or more people in their vehicle. TART’s Free Ski Shuttles will also offer free weekend and holiday service. Guests are also encouraged to use the new Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows app for the most up-to-date lift and terrain status. Visit the JanuBURIED page for more information and tips.

Tahoe Super 4 Pack

Skiers and riders looking to experience the 6,000 acres, 42 lifts and over 270 trails at both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows can purchase the Tahoe Super 4 Pack, starting at $369 for adults. The Tahoe Super 4 Pack gets you four days of unrestricted access to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows for less than $93 per day.

Slopeside Lodging at The Village at Squaw Valley®

Book your vacation at The Village at Squaw Valley and stay right in the heart of the action, with direct access to the slopes, world-class shopping, dining, activities and events in the Village. Ski, stay and forget about driving.