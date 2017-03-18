St. Patrick’s Day checkpoints result in several arrests

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Police arrested six motorists on suspicion of drunk driving during a St. Patrick’s Day checkpoint in the Gaslamp area of

downtown.

Officers had the checkpoint open from 11 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. today in the 1400 block of G Street, a main exit route from the Sham Rock block party that was held downtown, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

Almost 1,700 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 18 people

detained, leading to the six arrests, Martinez said. Six vehicles were

impounded.

Chula Vista police also operated a DUI checkpoint Friday night, but the

results were not available as of mid-day today.

El Cajon police deployed a saturation patrol operation against drunk

driving. Results were not available.