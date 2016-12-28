Start your day updated on current events

(CNN) A rare admission from Russia, a dire prediction from Korea. In other words, the usual doom and gloom that’s typical for a hump day. Here’s what you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

2016 just takes and takes and takes, doesn’t it? It took Carrie Fisher, our fearless space princess who battled Darth Vader on the big screen and her own demons in real life. It took Vera Rubin, the astrophysicist who proved dark matter exists and fought hard so that female scientists are equally respected. It took Ricky Harris, a comedian as comfortable in a raunchy standup set as he was in a family sitcom. And it took Richard Adams, author of the classic “Watership Down.” And those were just the deaths we reported on yesterday.

A North Korea defector says Kim Jong Un’s going to take advantage of political upheaval in the US and South Korea to develop nukes by the end of 2017. Kim’s calculation is that both countries are too tied up with their own problems to stop him militarily. The defector said Kim won’t give up on nukes even if offered big bags of cash to stop.

3. Syria civil war

Turkey and Russia have reportedly put together a nationwide ceasefire deal for Syria. It’s supposed to start at midnight, but it’s unclear if it’ll lead to anything. We don’t know if any of Syria’s rebel groups have signed on. And terror groups like ISIS obviously aren’t part of it either. If there is a ceasefire, talks for finally ending this wretched conflict will take place in Kazakhstan.

4. Russia doping

Russia: We have a doping program for athletes. The rest of the world: Ya think? Russian sports officials are finally admitting that it had big-time institutional doping set up for its athletes during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. It involved more than 1,000 athletes over 30 sports. Here’s the reason one official gave: doping helped the Russians overcome preferential treatment given to Western athletes.

5. Argentina

Argentina’s ex-president was hit with corruption charges — again. Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was indicted along with 11 others, accused of stealing billions in funds meant for public works projects. It’s the second corruption case she’s faced since she left office last year. She says all of this is nothing but a political witch hunt.

First world problems

Kids and parents are in an uproar over Hatchimals, because the toy eggs don’t hatch at all and no one’s picking up the phone at customer service.

Better than a pat on the back

Got a $100 gift card as a bonus this year? That’s cute. A boss in Iowa is taking all 800 of his employees on a Caribbean cruise.

No bad blood here

What’s cooler than being a 96-year-old Taylor Swift fan? Having the pop star drop in on your family’s holiday gathering for an acoustic “Shake It Off.”

Cat house

In Asia, the hottest thing in real estate doesn’t involve granite countertops or high ceilings. Instead it’s apartments designed specifically for your cat.

Don’t say you weren’t warned

If you want to act up on a Korean Air flight, better think twice. Flight crews have a new license to Taser. Or they’ll just unleash Richard Marx on you.