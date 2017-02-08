State Water Board votes to keep water restrictions in place

Local water authority says they made the wrong decision

San Diego County’s Water Authority criticized action taken Wednesday by the State Water Board. On Wednesday afternoon, the Board voted to continue water conservation regulations on a statewide basis.

It was late last month that the San Diego County Water Authority declared the drought over in San Diego County. On that day, they called for the State Board to do likewise. But on Wednesday, that call was rebuffed.

“Well, we are disappointed in the action that the State Water Board took today to extend the emergency drought regulations… having an emergency drought regulation in place statewide, it just doesn’t make sense to us,” said Dana Friehauf, Water Resources Manager for the County Water Authority.

But state water regulators said while places like San Diego may be out of the drought, other parts of the state are anything but. They point to areas in the Central Valley that are so parched, the state must deliver bottled water to residents, something that’s been going on for three years now. Given that, CW6 asked Friehauf why keeping the emergency designation in place isn’t a good idea.

“So, there should be focus on those areas. We don’t think we need a statewide emergency drought regulation in place for them to do that. They should just move their resources and focus on those areas,” Friehauf said.

Friehauf points to Governor Brown’s emergency declarations for areas damaged by flooding this winter. She said those declarations only covered certain areas and she said the same thing should apply to water restrictions. And she went on to say that there’s even more to it than that.

“Our main concern is just a one of again as I mentioned credibility, transparency and communication with our customers and that when we truly do have an emergency again which we most likely will have another drought emergency out in the future, that we’re all honest about it and that are truly in a drought emergency,” she said.

Again, our County Water Authority completely supports the part of the state restrictions that govern water waste, things like letting sprinklers run when it’s raining. The State Water Board meets a couple of times per month, so they could take up this issue again at any time. It’s unclear when and if they will.