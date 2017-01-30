Stench at La Jolla Cove, group appealing 2015 ruling

by Carlos Correa

LA JOLLA – If you’ve spent much time in or around La Jolla Cove, you have smelled that distinctive odor. One group of concerned locals is trying to do something about it, but a judge recently rejected the group’s claim that the city has a responsibility to manage a nuisance caused by wild animals.

No matter how cold or warm it gets in La Jolla that stench hits you in the face as you walk up to the cove.

“As you are walking down it goes in waves. We got out of the car, we were like what is that smell and then all of a sudden you smelled it again. Its pretty nasty,” said La Jolla visitor, Judy Koschalken.

People who visit the area say it smells like rotten fish, and many locals are sick and tired of it.

“It’s nauseating. It’s a sad state of affairs,” said Norman Bloomenthal, attorney, representing the Citizens for Odor Nuisance Abatement.

Four years ago he filed a lawsuit against the city of San Diego arguing a century old fence used to keep animals off the rocks, but now that there’s a gate, the area has become a sea lion and bird sanctuary and restroom.

“I know that the La Valencia has been adversely affected. People don’t want to book events there because they are afraid the day they book that event the wind will be blowing over to the the la valencia and adversely affect their events. I know the restaurants there are adversely affected because the days when people come in and they have the smell, they go somewhere else.”

In March of 2015, a supreme court judge rejected the group’s claims and the case was dismissed. Bloomenthal has appealed and wants a jury to decide whether the city should do something about it.

“Do what you’re supposed to do and be a good neighbor that’s all we’re asking the city to do,” said Bloomenthal.

The group wants the city to enforce a 2013 emergency memorandum requiring parks and recreation to clean up the rocks. Tourists we talked to say they don’t really mind the mess or the smell.

“I can understand with the sea being right here – it doesn’t disturb your vacation, or going to a restaurant – not at all,” said Dave Richardson, who is visiting La Jolla from Illinois.

We did reach out to the mayor’s office on this story and they had no comment. As for the citizen’s group, a decision could be made by the court of appeals in the next couple of days.

