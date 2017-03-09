More stores announce plans to close hundreds of locations

(CW6 SAN DIEGO) – Kay Jewelers and Staples have announced their plans to close hundreds of stores in North America.

Stores have been closing left and right, causing major job loss.

Other closures include Macy’s, Office Max, Walmart, CVS, The Children’s Place, Chico’s, American Eagle Outfitters, Aeropostale and Sears.

Each store plans to close around 100 stores each nationwide.

Staples announced that they will be closing 70 stores. After the announcement, Staples’ shares had dropped as much as 7.4 percent. They are now looking to connect with more customers online.

The question is, 'why?' Could it be the increase of online shopping?