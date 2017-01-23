STORM CLEAN-UP CONTINUES IN CHULA VISTA

by Erika Cervantes

(Chula Vista) Chula Vista is one of the hardest hit local communities after this weekend’s storms and they’re still cleaning up on Monday.

“It just totally smashed the upper wall and the roof in,” says Mike Hiller, whose home was damaged by the storm.

A tree crashed down onto Hiller’s roof damaging one wall and the chimeny. Hiller’s son was home alone at the time.

“He heard a crackling noise, the dog started tripping out, and then he heard a big boom like a bomb,” adds Hiller.

It wasn’t just the one tree at the Hiller house. Several other ones toppled over in the yard and even onto the neighbors roofs.

“When we got home, we saw this, it looked like a hurricane came through,” according to Hiller.

It’s a story we’re hearing all over Chula Vista, where neighbors are cutting up and clearing out what’s left a major winter storm. Most of the city’s 57 parks are closed because so many trees came down, and more could follow.

“We started mopping up which is going to take us at least a week with our crews and contractor crews helping us to mop up all the messes here,” says Chula Vista Public Works Director Rick Hopkins.

Rohr Park was the hardest hit. An arborists is checking out the trees Monday to see how many more might still fall.

“We really hope people will heed the warnings when the park says closed and stay away,” adds Hopkins.

Hiller hopes crews will be able to start on his house soon. However, his family will have to move out for at least a few weeks while the damage is repaired.

“You’ve been through earthquakes and hurricanes before, it’s just the cost of living in San Diego I guess,” says Hiller.

If you see trees down on City property, broken street lights, or large potholes, call the city at 619-397-6000.