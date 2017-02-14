Straight No Chaser & Postmodern Jukebox Giveaway

CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to see STRAIGHT NO CHASER and POSTMODERN JUKEBOX live at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at San Diego State University on Sunday, August 13th! Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show.

Fans of retro pop sounds with a cheeky modern twist are in for the experience of a lifetime this summer as Postmodern Jukebox and Straight No Chaser join forces for a co-headlining tour of the United States. Both bands deliver contemporary pop songs with timeless flair – the stylistic diversity, real musical and vocal skill, and dedication to craft of a bygone era.

STRAIGHT NO CHASER & POSTMODERN JUKEBOX

Sunday, August 13th, 2017

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Tickets on sale Saturday, February 18th at LiveNation.com.