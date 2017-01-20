Strong winds and heavy rain made for a wet Friday

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – Strong winds and heavy rain in some parts of the county didn’t stop people from being outside in the elements.

Several roadways were shut down today because of flooding and many drivers can tell you it was quite a difficult commute.

The California Highway Patrol will tell you to check those wiper blades and those tires as you’re driving in this rain and for the most part people are ready as more storms are expected this weekend.

Heavy rain drenched most of San Diego County Friday morning. The storm left several streets flooded and made driving a bit of a challenge.

“I’ve never seen this much rain here in the winter,” said Grace Helms of Ocean Beach.

Along Ocean Beach and Mission Beach strong winds flipped over garbage cans trees and street signs also trembled as winds blew.

“Our umbrella inferred on us so that kind of sucked but some of us are trying to enjoy it, why not,” said Ryan Diagle of Ocean Beach.

Our area experienced scattered storms though out the day. In Sorrento Valley, city crews quickly placed barriers as roadways began to flood.

“The weather is extremely windy, and cold,” said Leesandro Frene, who is visiting San Diego.

A couple of businesses closed for the afternoon. Families visiting San Diego for the first time had to re-plan their vacations.

We're on storm patrol today @CW6SanDiego – part of University reduced to one lane by Pride flag in @FabHillcrest pic.twitter.com/iOpuGT8nGd — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) January 20, 2017

“We arrive today and we were planning to go to the zoo for instance, and we couldn’t do it. We have six kids so it’s very bothersome, the rain and that stuff,” said Frene.

Those who were brave enough to be outside, moved very quickly. Some people we met decided the rain was too much to even head into the office.

“Yeah, I have off work today so that is really nice so I don’t have to worry about driving or anything like that, but yeah I can definitely see how if I had to commute it would be worrisome because the roads get really wet,” said resident, Christy Hartman.

Friday’s rain did drive a lot of people to area stores as they wait for things to calm for a couple of hours.

“We still have family around, so we still find things to do but it is a little bit of a hassle trying to find somewhere to do so I think we’re going to go to the mall and do some shopping and hang out,” said Hannah Bahnmiller, who is visiting from Minnesota.

Forecasters are expecting more rain as we head into the weekend, but the storms aren’t stopping people from enjoying it even if it’s from home.

“I think these next couple of days we will probably spend in doors,” said Daigle.

If you’re driving out in Lakeside, beware crews have closed Lemon Crest between Winter Gardens blvd to Riverview.

La Media road at Airway road in Otay Mesa and a part of Quarry road in Spring Valley also closed.

