Students learn how to “play for their future” from local gaming pros

Video games often get a bad rap, but a recent report from the Entertainment Software Association shows the industry supports nearly a quarter of a million jobs nationwide.

Many of those jobs are here in San Diego, and Thursday, some of the top people doing those jobs came together to encourage students at Clairemont High School to “play for their future.”

During “Game Day,” the students heard presentations from some of the industry’s biggest game changers, like Carlsbad-based High Moon Studios, the team behind “Call of Duty,” eSports Crowdfunding site Matcherino and Jinx, a Poway-based clothing company for gamers. The students also got a chance to ask questions and participate in breakout sessions on topics like virtual reality and video game creation.

“Game Day” was part of San Diego Unified’s STEAM Leadership Series, which promotes science, technology, engineering, art and math. The next event will take place March 23 at the Salk Institute and will focus on women in the biotech field.