Study: San Diego is one of the leading for keeping New Year’s resolutions

by Kelsey Meksto

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2017 — Grubhub, the nation’s leading online and mobile food-ordering company, and ClassPass, the monthly membership service providing access to the world’s largest network of boutique fitness studios and gyms, have teamed up to find the top U.S. cities that are participating in healthy New Year’s resolutions.

Staying fit and leading a healthy lifestyle is the number one most popular New Year’s resolution across America, according to Nielsen. With the ‘new year, new you’ outlook top of mind, many people make healthier eating choices in addition to making fitness a priority. Grubhub and ClassPass wanted to dig into this age-old trend to see which cities were participating most in an active lifestyle at the beginning of the year.

“In today’s busy world, it can be challenging to stick to healthy resolutions and we’re thrilled to see these cities are turning to Grubhub and ClassPass to start the new year right,” said Barbara Martin Coppola, CMO, Grubhub. “We’re excited to partner with ClassPass to showcase the healthy options that are available for our customers while they are making an effort to eat healthier and exercise more in the New Year.”

Using 2016 data from both brands, the partnership identifies the cities that order the healthiest meals and made the most fitness class reservations.

Top 10 Cities Participating in Healthy New Year’s Resolutions:

1.Atlanta

2.Los Angeles

3.Columbus, OH

4.Seattle

5.San Diego

6.Chicago

7.San Francisco

8.Boston

9.Miami

10.Nashville, TN

“At ClassPass we see a ton of diversity in usage and fitness habits among our members, so it’s exciting to partner with Grubhub to bring some of these trends to light at a national level,” said Joanna Lord, CMO, ClassPass. “With any physical activity, it’s incredibly important to choose the proper pre- and post- workout fuel. Together with Grubhub, we’re illuminating healthy options for our members as we continue to inspire them to live a more active life in 2017.”

In addition, Grubhub and ClassPass found that Americans are eating healthy and staying fit during the month of January with the help of:

-Roasted cauliflower. As a warm and healthy dish for winter, Grubhub data shows that during the month of January, roasted cauliflower spiked 49 percent in orders in comparison to the rest of the year.

–> A healthy lifestyle requires the power of the mind, body and soul, as ClassPass data shows that during the month of January, yoga classes were up three percent in comparison to the rest of the year.

Methodology:

Grubhub and ClassPass’ data analysts used a weighted total based on the brands’ combined 2016 data to determine the ranking.

-Grubhub analyzed its healthy dish orders from January 2016 in comparison to all other orders.

-ClassPass looked at its most active cities based on fitness class reservations during January 2016 in comparison to the cities’ user bases.

