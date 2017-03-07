Gas leak in Sunset Cliffs area causes road closures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A gas leak at a house under construction in the Sunset Cliffs area today led to road closures and a shelter-in-place order for a nearby elementary school.

Firefighters, police and San Diego Gas & Electric were summoned to the construction site on Hill Street near Amiford Drive shortly before 9 a.m.

No one was evacuated, but authorities told area residents to shelter in place. The directive extended to nearby Sunset View Elementary School, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The blowing gas prompted authorities to blocked off Hill Street between Alexandria and Cornish drives, the 4200 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and the 900 block of Amiford Drive, according to San Diego police.

Utility workers later turned off the gas, according to Munoz.