Sunset Cliffs house fire causes up to $700k in damage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fire at a Sunset Cliffs-area home today displaced its three adult residents and caused up to $700,000 in damage, but no one was injured.

The blaze in the 1200 block of Devonshire Drive near Granger Street broke out for unknown reasons around 8 a.m. The two residents home at the time, along with a pet cat, were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke billowing from the back of the house.

Munoz said firefighters contained the fire in the home, then found that it had spread to the garage but were able to quickly douse those flames.

The fire caused between $600,000 and $700,000 in damage to the home, which was deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was summoned to assist the displaced residents, according to Munoz.

Two Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were working to determine the fire’s cause and point of origin, she said.