“Superbloom” blankets Anza Borrego State Park

Thousands of people are flocking to the Anza Borrego State Park right now to see the annual wildflowers bloom. But this year, there are more of them than usual. It’s expected to be so big, it’s being called a “superbloom.”

‘It’s pretty unusual,” says State Park Interpreter Sally Theriault. “This could be the biggest bloom in 20 years and that’s what we expect.”

Flowers in shades of purple, blue, yellow and white dot the desert floor. More than 50 species of flowers are blooming, courtesy this year’s soaking rains.

“We’ve had the ideal conditions for a pretty good wildflower bloom which we don’t always get.”

On Tuesday, usually a quiet day at the park, the visitor center was packed. Don Soja was one of many people taking in the sights. He’d driven 2 hours from Palm Springs to get there.

“This was well worth the trip, I am in awe,” he said.

But weekends are even busier, why Theriault recommends people visit during the week if they can.

She says this past Saturday 2,600 visitors stopped in the Visitor’s Center, that’s 3 times the usual number.

“By Saturday morning at 11:00, all 3 of our parking lots were full people were not able to come to the visitor’s center.”

While there are plenty of flowers in bloom right now, the best is still to come. The superbloom is expected sometime in the next 7-10 days though even experts can’t say exactly when.

“There’s so much that’s out of our control: how hot it’s going to be, did we get another rain, will the winds come up,” said Theriault.

This year, there are even flowers rarely seen, sending some on a kind of treasure hunt.

“To be the first person to find something that’s blooming here that maybe has never been seen before,” said Theriault.

Come April, the show’s over, flower lovers are hoping they won’t have to wait another two decades for another one this good.

Theriault recommends people call the wildflower hotline for information at (760) 767-4684. She also says if people can’t get into the visitor center on weekends, the Anza Borrego Foundation also gives out maps and information.