“Surfrider Foundation will determine if thicker plastic bags are harming our beaches”

by Natasha Sweatte

If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately, you may have noticed fellow shoppers carrying out their purchases, refusing to pay that ten cent fee for a bag.

As of December ninth, all stores which fall under the new legislation, Senate Bill 270 must be compliant on the plastic bag ban.

As this bag ban is being enforced statewide, shoppers are getting used to the drill.

“I bring my own bag and if I don’t, you know, it’s just the point of it so we don’t purchase the bags,” said Lisa Nasco, who is in favor of the ban.

Already this early on, the Surfrider Foundation said it has seen some positive effects from the bill.

“Through some cleanups in the last months we’ve seen a decline in plastic bag liter use already,” said Roger Kube, Surfrider Foundation Advisory Committee Member.

However, some question why we have to pay for plastic bags if we’re trying to lessen the consumption of them altogether.

“The out of state plastic bag manufacturers in particular propagated this is a profit grab for grocers, it’s really not the case,” said Kube.

Kube said the California Grocers Association backed this bag fee because San Francisco stores lost up to $70,000 a year when they didn’t impose a tax after their plastic bag ban.

If you’ve recently purchased a plastic bag, you’ve might have noticed they’re thicker, making them sturdier for reuse. But for those who only use them once, the plastic bags aren’t exactly eco-friendly.

“They’re not thick enough for you to like save them and they’re not thin enough for you to think they’re the disposable ones,” said Erika Ruppert.

Ruppert has been bringing her own her own bag, even before the ban, which she supported, but claims the thicker bags are a waste.

“I did purchase a few at Wal-Mart a couple of days ago and they are very thick, I don’t think I’m going to reuse them, and I think that’s what they’re claiming, so right now, I’m just trying to remember to bring my own,” explained Ruppert.

Nasco on the other hand, believes the thicker plastic bags do serve a purpose.

“I think if people have to purchase those, they’re thicker, so they’ll save them in their car and I think reuse them because they are different than the cheaper ones,” Nasco said.

“The thicker plastic bags aren’t something we’re really excited about, but was part of the compromise in SB 270,” Kube explained.

Kube said if they discover these thicker plastic bags are just winding up in the ocean, an amendment to do away with them will be proposed.

Michelle Vazquez said while she’s paying the fee when she goes shopping now, this ban is making her think twice.

“Paying the ten cents isn’t really helping until I actually bring these back,” said Vazquez. “They’re pretty sturdy; I’m sure I can use them a couple more times.”

Kube said while the bag ban can be inconvenient at times, it’s worth it for the bigger picture.

“By 2050, it’s estimated there will be more pollution in weight in the ocean than fish and that’s a pretty scary statistic to me,” said Kube.

The Surfrider Foundation will release findings in December of 2017 to see how much progress is being made on the beaches, and then decide if any amendments to the legislation are needed.