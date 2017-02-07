Suspect killed, resident injured in shooting/break-in at Lemon Grove home



SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect was killed and a resident was wounded in a shooting during a break-in at a Lemon Grove home early today, it was reported.

The shooting on Edding Drive near Mount Vernon Street was reported around 2 a.m., according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspect who was killed may be a teenage boy who, along with a second person, broke into the home, CBS 8 reported.

The second victim is a resident who was shot during a confrontation with the suspects, according to news reports from the scene. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.