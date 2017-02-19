SWAT operation unfolding in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO – San Diego police are evacuating an apartment complex at 4114 Camino de la Plaza in San Ysidro. A domestic dispute has evolved into an apparent armed standoff. Police lines are up on Camino de la Plaza, near Willow Road, just west of Interstate 5 and north of the border. The apartment complex is across the street from the Las Americas Outlet Center. CW6 San Diego News has a videographer on scene. We’ll have the complete story on the CW6 San Diego News at 10PM.