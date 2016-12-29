SWAT standoff in Clairemont – Beadwell Way closed

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A dispute between neighbors at a Clairemont-area apartment complex today escalated into a non-injury shooting and a standoff with San Diego police.

A resident reported that a neighbor had opened fire at the apartment building on Beadnell Way near Mt. Abernathy Avenue shortly after 5 a.m., then retreated back into her home, according to San Diego police.

Other residents were evacuated as a standoff with police was underway. A SWAT team was requested shortly after 8 a.m., police said.

Beadwell Way was closed in the immediate area and nearby Balboa Avenue was closed between Mt. Abernathy Way and Cannington Drive, according to police.