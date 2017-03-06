SWAT standoff underway in the community of Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Sheriff Department has issued a community alert for people in Fallbrook.

“If you live in Fallbrook, be aware of increased law enforcement activity in your area,” said its website.

According to the department, a SWAT standoff is underway in an apartment complex in the 900 block of Alturas Road. A man believed to be armed with a weapon has barricaded himself inside an apartment. The complex has been evacuated.

Deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation, Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT), Fugitive Task Force (FTF) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are working to resolve the situation in a peaceful manner.

You might hear a Sheriff’s Helicopter (ASTREA) flying overhead and patrol cars making announcements urging the suspect to surrender peacefully.

If you live in the neighborhood, STAY INSIDE.

Please avoid the area if you can. We appreciate your cooperation during this incident. This is all the information we have at this time.