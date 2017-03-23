Sweetwater High School student honored for good deed

Sweetwater High School student Monzerrat Roldan had a sweet start to her day today. She was the guest of honor at a pancake breakfast hostged by the Kiwanis Club.

Monzerrat Roldan wrote an essay last year and won a new bike, but instead of keeping it for herself, she gave it away to a special needs student.

Monzerrat said, “The person I donated it to was a kid with special needs, and I realize that, I mean he’s not any different than us, and last summer I lost a friend butt to: I’ve been wanting to compensate for what I could have done for someone.”

Well no good deed should go un-rewarded, so today, The Kiwanis Club presented her with a brand new bike of her own. She says she is planning on keeping this one.