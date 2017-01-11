T-Rex Planet Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 is giving away family 4-packs to experience T-REX PLANET coming to two locations January 14th – 15th. Experience the family-friendly event at The San Diego Concourse and the Del Mar Fairgrounds!

There will be a range of fun and engaging activities designed to appeal to and engage all members of the family. This event simulates what it would be like to experience the Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods first hand. “Tracey” (a young T-Rex) greets guests and can be found walking and playing around the exhibit. The main exhibit features life size ultra-realistic animatronic dinosaurs; over 40 life like dinosaurs in all with the rides and the skeletons. Children can look at these creatures, learn about them and even ride a few. It features realistic scenes, enormous dinosaurs, cute baby dinosaurs, a Dinosaur band, and lots of fun activities for children of all ages. There’s even a fossil dig where young paleontologist can dig up ancient bones, a “Dino Bounce” area with dinosaur theme inflatable bounce houses, and much more!

T-REX PLANET

Saturday, January 14th through Sunday, January 15th

San Diego Concourse and the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Tickets available at TRexPlanet.com for the San Diego Concourse or Del Mar Fairgrounds!