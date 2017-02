Tarp Surfing with Bobby Ducharme

A pro surfer who was paralyzed still enjoys the thrill of the barrel thanks to "tarp surfing"

Those who love Bobby wanted to make sure he’s able to enjoy the rush of a barrel even after being bound to a wheelchair. As you can see in this video tarp surfing brings Bobby so much joy, thanks to a little help from his friends!

Learn all about the local inspiration, Bobby Ducharme through his website “Can’t Keep Me Down.”