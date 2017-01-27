Tech lab to promote digital literacy opens for teens in Valencia Park

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO – To promote digital literacy and provide career-ready skills, the San Diego Public Library will officially open the Legler Benbough Teen IDEA Lab at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library today at 3:30 p.m.

Open seven days per week, the Legler Benbough Teen IDEA Lab offers STEAM education and training programs for teens ages 12 to 18 with access to advanced technology, including:

3D printers, a laser printer and a vinyl cutter;

a sound recording studio and interactive video wall;

a video gaming center with Xbox and PlayStation;

more than 30 computers, including iMacs and PCs; and

a Wi-Fi hot spot lending program, offered through a partnership with Sprint.

The Legler Benbough Teen IDEA Lab is made possible through a $1 million donation by The Legler Benbough Foundation and through $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the City of San Diego.