Tech startups choosing San Diego over Austin, Silicon Valley

by Audra Stafford

America’s Finest City has a new distinction, and tech companies across the nation are taking notice.

The White House recently named San Diego a “TechHire City,” recognizing the city’s efforts to train people for software development and other new, technology-focused jobs.

Some of the biggest players in the tech industry, like telecommunications giant Qualcomm and biotech leader Illumina are headquartered in San Diego. Hundreds of startups are also choosing to call San Diego home.

According to the latest CONNECT report, the innovation economy now accounts for a quarter of the city’s gross domestic product. The most popular types of new innovation startups are software and life sciences. Cyber security is another growing field here.

The TechHire initiative will help fuel those industries by helping hundreds of teens, young adults and veterans to begin their careers in coding and cyber security.

CyberTech is one local company taking part in the initiative. CyberTech helps tech startups, like MiP.O.V. Technologies, cultivate innovation.

MiP.O.V. is developing a wearable camera to help capture everyday, spontaneous moments. The team recently decided to relocate from Kentucky to San Diego – instead of Austin or Silicon Valley.

“Technology is extremely competitive, and when you move up to a place like that, you get lost in translation,” said co-founder Samuel Howard. “We knew that San Diego was emerging and that there is a very large community that is trying to build San Diego and technology, the industry. There’s a lot of people that are willing to help and we’ve been able to call this place home.”

The “TechHire” distinction further reinforced their belief that San Diego is a good place for tech startups.

“To see that it is becoming a TechHire City is great for us, because it means that we’re going to be able to have more resources when we need them,” said MiP.O.V. Technologies CEO Nicholas Phillips. “People are going to be seeing that this is a place on the map, just like we did, and that’s what we’re really excited about.”