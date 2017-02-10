Technology showcase at University of San Diego

(San Diego) At the University of San Diego, professors and students looked at new ways to improve learning by exploring the latest and greatest in technology.

Virtual reality can take people to places like Mount Everest and into museums housing some of the world’s greatest works of art. But, what about bringing it into the classroom?

“How much better would it be learning about Notre Dame if you could walk through it rather look at it in a text book?” says Dalton Salvo, who is showcasing at the technology showcase.

Students and professors got a feel for how that might work during the technology showcase at the University of San Diego.

“It’s just a good showcase to see how this technology could potentially be used for pedagogical purposes in higher education,” adds Salvo.

Other highlights include a robot that rolls around with an I-Pad attached to it so you can Face time and interact with people anywhere in the world. Live streaming classes and new tools for professors to engage students were also on display.

“Ultimately, what we can come to are questions that the instructor can ask and that the students will answer on their device,” says Tracy Tanner from Top Hat. ,”

This program uses either a tablet or smart phone to help professors work with students during lectures and even outside the classroom.

“It reduces the professors office hours and visits because they actually interact with the students online,” adds Tanner.

The technology showcase is held every year. The university says it’s a great way to get feedback about what new technology will be a useful teaching tool.