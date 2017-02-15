Teen drug abuse declining

VISTA, Calif. — A new report released this week shows young people not old enough to get a job or even a driver’s permit are experimenting not just with alcohol and pot but harder drugs like cocaine and even heroin.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse surveyed thousands of students as young as eighth grade to gather data on what they are doing when their parents aren’t around

There’s a lot to digest in this report and there does seem to be some good news. Drinking, cigarettes, and prescription drugs may be slowly going out of style among kids but marijuana-use among 8th, 10th and 12th graders is holding steady and there are other serious concerns.

Thaisha Paez helps run an after-school program in the north county and lately the talk among the teens hasn’t been about school or homework. Instead, they’re having open dialogue on drugs.

“The conversation just starts with them being very open about their drinking or about their marijuana usage,” she said.

For the first time since the 70’s when the national institute on drug abuse started these surveys, more 12th graders are smoking pot than cigarettes!

“I think the change has been a lot of social media, they are influenced on what they see on social media, celebrities drinking, the movies that they watch where alcohol is more of a social thing where they do it to have fun,” said Paez.

Researchers found kids as young as 13 are being exposed to cocaine and even heroin – but, those numbers are lower than they’ve ever been in the survey’s history. Marijuana use among those same eighth grade students also dropped 15% from last. The survey shows the key contributing factors to teens using drugs – are access and availability.

“As it becomes more available in communities for example more retail alcohol outlets, more prescriptions drugs, the overall access increases and more friends and family have access to it as well,” said Erica Leary, program manager at North Coastal Prevention Coalition.

The North Coastal Prevention Coalition keeps track of pot-use in the county among teens ages 12 to 17. It’s seen a slow increase since 2009 and some community leaders worry it will only grow once recreational pot starts getting sold in stores.

“The transition years are key times especially for teachers and parents because most kids transition into middle school and then into high school and then into college, those transition years and as youth get older, the use rates tend to increase,” she said.

One of the things the coalition does county wide to encourage youth not use marijuana and other drugs is an art and video contest.

Middle and high school students develop messages to keep fellow students from using drugs.

The deadline for students to submit their work is March 31st.

Winners can walk away with cash prizes of up to $250!

