Tequila & Taco Music Festival coming to Downtown San Diego

(San Diego, CA) – This spring, San Diego’s Tequila & Taco Music Festival will be making its debut at the beautiful Embarcadero Marina Park South in Downtown San Diego on the weekend of March 25th and 26th, 2017. The festival will feature exclusive tequila sampling on Saturday only, with entertainment, good eats and other libations for guests 21 and up available on both Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket holders will have access to delicious gourmet street tacos, craft beers, margarita booths, art vendors and live music throughout the weekend. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Gen Giammanco Foundation, which provides financial support to deserving college bound student athletes in San Diego.

Date: Tequila & Taco Saturday, March 25, 2017

11:00 A.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Tequila Tasting: Saturday, March 25, 2017

11:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Mas Margaritas! Sunday, March 26, 2017

11:30 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Location: 200 Marina Park Way

Embarcadero Marina Park South

San Diego, CA 92101

Saturday tequila sampling tickets are $40. General admission tickets are $10 per individual Saturday and Sunday ticket. Individuals must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID to enter the festival and to consume alcohol. There is no tequila tasting on Sunday. Tickets will also be sold at the door while supplies last. For more information, please visit www.californiabeerfestival.com.