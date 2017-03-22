Tequila & Taco Music Festival Giveaway

TWO days of fun in the sun on Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th! Saturday will showcase top-shelf Tequilas sampling, while you enjoy THE BEST gourmet tacos! Enjoy Live Music, Margaritas, Craft Beer, and Art Vendors to shop from!

All ticket holders both days will have access to Food Vendors, Craft Beer, Margarita Booths, and Live Music.

Sunday is Mas Margaritas! Enjoy an afternoon sipping on an assortment of Margaritas, eating delicious tacos, all while enjoying a great music lineup! There is no Tequila Sampling on Sunday, but there will be drinks available for purchase!

Tickets on sale at TequilaandTacoMusicFestival.com.