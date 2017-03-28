Thanks to you, Orion is headed to USASA Nationals in Colorado

(SAN DIEGO, OCEANSIDE) – Orion, a seven year old Oceanside resident, is on his way to USASA National Championships at Copper Mountain in Colorado!

At the USASA National Championships “100% of all US Snowboard athletes and 70% of all US Freeski athletes in the 2014 Sochi Olympics began their competitive careers in their local USASA series.”

This past season was Orion’s first full season competing in USASA events. He ended the 2016/2017 season as the Southern California ruggie boys champion in slopestyle, halfpipe and boardercross.

As champion, he pre-qualified for three disciplines. He also received three additional invitations to rail jam, slalom and giant slalom. Orion’s hard work earned him six invitations to the USASA National Championships at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

It is Orion’s dream to become a professional snowboarder. The only thing that was preventing him to live his dream was a way to get to Nationals.

His family’s car had broken down a few weeks prior. In efforts to make Orion’s dreams come true, his family created a GoFundMe to raise enough money to get him to Colorado.

Just yesterday, Orion reached his goal of $1,500. Just a few days before the big trip.

Thanks to the family, friends and the public, Orion will now represent San Diego in the 2017 USASA National Championships, where he will compete with the best.

Go Orion!