Third Eye Blind Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to see THIRD EYE BIND live at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Friday, July 21st! Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show.

In recognition to their fans for 20 years down, Third Eye Blind will, for the first time in their storied history, play their debut album, considered one of the great rock records of all time, in its entirety, as part of a night of music including their latest, We Are Drugs.

THIRD EYE BLIND – SUMMER GODS TOUR

Friday, July 21st, 2017

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at San Diego State University

Tickets onsale Tuesday, January 26th at Ticketmaster.com

