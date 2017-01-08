Thousands pack Shamu Stadium for SeaWorld’s final theatrical killer whale show

by Audra Stafford

A new chapter has officially begun for SeaWorld San Diego.

Sunday night, after more than five decades of theatrical killer whale shows, the park said goodbye to what has been one of its most popular – and controversial – attractions.

Thousands of people packed Shamu Stadium for the final performance of “One Ocean.” Among them, Haley Thibeault, who has been going to SeaWorld for as long as she can remember.

“I really just wanted to see this show, because this is one of the biggest shows that I’ve ever loved,” she said.

Haley has an Instagram account dedicated to her photographs of SeaWorld’s eleven killer whales, and a permanent tribute to her favorite, Ulysses.

“I actually have a tattoo of his flukes on my foot.”

Millions, like Haley, have enjoyed SeaWorld’s killer whale shows over the years, but the shows have also been the subject of a lot of controversy.

Last year, under pressure from animal rights groups and others, SeaWorld said it would stop breeding orcas, cancel expansion plans of its holding tanks and overhaul its killer whale shows.

“There are gonna be a lot of changes that happen,” said SeaWorld San Diego’s Vice President of Entertainment Rick Schuiteman. “We’re gonna redo the set, we’re gonna eliminate the fountains, we’re gonna change the music. Then we’re gonna focus on the killer whales and educate people about the killer whales and inspire them to make a difference, to care about their environment and really give them an experience that matters,” Schuiteman said.

SeaWorld San Diego is the first to make the change to the more educational orca presentations. An interim “Killer Whale Presentation” begins Monday, January 9, and the all-new “Orca Encounter” opens in Summer 2017.

SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld Orlando will follow by 2019.