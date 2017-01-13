Three dead after shooting in Spring Valley

by Erika Cervantes

Sheriff’s deputies stationed in Rancho San Diego responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 1122 Jamacha Lane in Spring Valley. The reporting party heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the residence. Deputies arrived and found a wounded man just inside the home. They tended to his injuries and he was transported by paramedics to a local hospital. The man later died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

Deputies returned to the home to search for other possible victims. They found a deceased man and a deceased woman inside the apartment. All three victims appeared to have suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. The Sheriff’s Homicide Detail was called to the scene to investigate the shooting.