Three Fallbrook High Students Arrested After A Loaded Gun Is Found At School

Three Fallbrook High School Students (two 15‐year‐olds, one 14‐year old) are under arrest on

suspicion of bringing a loaded gun to school. It is the policy of the Sheriff’s Department not to release

information about juvenile arrestees.

Deputies were called to the 2400 block of South Stage Coach Lane just after 10:00 a.m. when a

student reported seeing a social media post. It showed a photo of a student holding a gun in a school

restroom.

Once deputies arrived, the school was placed on lockdown for the safety of the students and

staff.

The investigation led deputies to students who had information of where the gun might be

located.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) K‐9 specially trained to find

weapons was called in to help with the search. The gun was eventually found hidden in a classroom.

After the gun was located, the lockdown was lifted and students were allowed to go home for

the day. No one was hurt.

The investigation continues and there could be more arrests.

Remember, if you see something, say something. Anyone with information about the social

media post is urged to call the Student Speaking Out Hotline. You can remain anonymous and be eligible

for up to a $1,000 reward. Call (888) 580‐8477. You can also call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565‐

5200.