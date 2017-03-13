Three shot to death in Vista, neighbors say woman was newly divorced

Three people were found shot to death inside a Vista home Monday morning, but in a twist – police say there is no suspect at large.

Just before the sun came up, three shots were fired. One woman and two men – all in their 50’s were found dead inside a Vista home, on Phil Mar Lane.

“When you have multiple victims, processing takes exponentially longer. This is a tragic situation for everyone involved,” Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said, of the Sheriff’s Department.

Around 5:30 Monday morning, a friend stopped by the house and made the gruesome discovery.

“She had a key to the house, she’s a friend of the family,” the Lieutenant said.

All three people were found in separate rooms. The family friend saw a body immediately after walking inside.

Investigators say there were no broken doors or windows. There were no signs of forced entry at all and they are confident there is no one involved in this crime who was not accounted for at the scene. That’s got neighbors convinced this was a double murder suicide.

“I just know she recently divorced. That’s all I know,” Deanna Fortin said, who has lived on the same street for 29 years. “Nice people, ya know… just in passing. If there was a mixup with our mail, she was nice. She helped us with a small project a few years ago,” Fortin added.

Forensic evidence technicians spent hours carefully collecting and documenting the crime scene. The gun was not immediately found, leaving sheriff’s detectives to believe it is underneath one of the three bodies. The medical examiner will perform autopsies and homicide investigators hope they will soon have a clearer picture of how the trio knew each other and what exactly happened in Vista early Monday morning.

“It is unnerving. This is a semi rural bedroom community,” Fortin said. “I thought it was really bizarre and really shocking,” another neighbor, Larry Greenlee added.

Homicide detectives are waiting for the medical examiner to officially identify the people involved, but neighbors say the woman was a church-going, mother of two named Kimberly Williams.