Tiger Woods cut in second round of Farmers Insurance Open

by CW6 News Team

LA JOLLA (CNS) – Tiger Woods missed the cut Friday at the conclusion of the second round of the $6.5 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, but local favorite Phil Mickelson made it by a stroke and is playing the weekend.

Woods shot a par-72 Friday on the North Course. Combined with Thursday’s 4-over-par 76 on the South Course, he missed the cut by four strokes.