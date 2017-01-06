Tilikum, the SeaWorld orca featured in ‘Blackfish’, dies

by Kelsey Meksto

Tilikum, the orca who killed a trainer at SeaWorld in Orlando and was featured in the documentary ‘Blackfish’, has died today, January 6th.

SeaWorld officials have not released the cause of death yet.

Tilikum was estimated to be at least 36 years old and with major health issues. SeaWorld officials said that he has a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection.

The killer whale was SeaWorld’s most prolific orca, he sired 14 calves in the time he spent at SeaWorld, Orlando.

“Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family, as well as the millions of people all over the world that he inspired,” SeaWorld President & CEO Joel Manby said. “My heart goes out to our team who cared for him like family.”